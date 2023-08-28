China US

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (second from left) shakes hands with Lin Feng, Director General of China Ministry of Commerce, as U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns (right) looks on as Raimondo arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Sunday.

 Andy Wong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the latest member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to visit China as his administration tries to mend the deteriorating ties between the world’s two largest economies. She promises to be “practical” without compromising the U.S. push to “responsibly” manage that economic relationship.

Raimondo plans meetings with Chinese officials and U.S. business leaders in Beijing and Shanghai in an effort to “promote a healthy competition, a competition on a level playing field, playing by the rules.”

