Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
First responders attend to a victim at the site of an attack at a day care center Thursday in the town of Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand. At least 36 people were slain in the rampage by a former police officer, authorities said.

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

