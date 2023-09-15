Libya Floods
A man walks by the graves of flooding victims in Derna, Libya, on Friday. The death toll in Derna has soared to 11,000 as search efforts continue for thousands more following a massive flood resulting from the breaching of two dams in heavy rains, the Libyan Red Crescent said.

 Yousef Murad

DERNA, Libya — Libyan authorities limited access to the flooded city of Derna on Friday to make it easier for searchers to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing and presumed dead following a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives.

The staggering death toll could grow further due to the spread of waterborne diseases and shifting of explosive ordnance that was swept up when two dams collapsed early Monday and sent a wall of water gushing through the city, officials warned.

