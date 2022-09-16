Britain Royals
People queue at the start of a line more than four miles long near Tower Bridge to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall in London on Thursday. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday.

 Martin Meissner

LONDON — Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 41/2 miles across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.

The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didn’t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable.

