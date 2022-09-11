Poitras documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

Director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion award for best film for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” at the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Saturday.
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras’ epic documentary about photographer Nan Goldin and her activism against the Sackler family and their art connections has been awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
Poitras, the American filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Edward Snowden documentary “Citizenfour,” thanked the festival for recognizing that “documentary is cinema” at the ceremony Saturday evening in Venice. Neon is expected to release the film in theaters this fall, and HBO Documentary Films recently acquired it for a television run.
Runner up went to Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer,” the narrative debut from the documentarian about a young novelist observing the trial of a woman accused of infanticide.
Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell won the top acting prizes. Blanchett won for her performance as a renowned conductor in Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Farrell for playing a man who has broken up with by his longtime friend in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
“Thank you so much, it’s such an enormous honor,’ Blanchett said, having just flown back to Venice from the Telluride Film Festival where the film also played.
Her performance as a successful woman in the world of international music whose reputation comes under threat has gotten nearly universal acclaim.
“I’m shocked to get this and thrilled,” Farrell said in a live video message. McDonagh was on site to collect the prize before he got one of his own for screenplay.
Luca Guadagnino won the Silver Lion award for best director for the cannibal romance “Bones and All” starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who also was recognized for her performance for best young actress.
“I have a speech prepared because I’m nervous,” Russell said. “I’m grateful beyond belief to be standing here. So many of my heroes are in this room.
Russell also thanked Guadagnino.
“He’s been a great friend to me and I love him so dearly,” Russell said.
The jury also gave a special jury prize to “No Bears,” by imprisoned Iranian director Jafar Panâhi. In July, the acclaimed director was ordered by Iran to serve a six-year prison sentence from a decade ago that had never been enforced. The order came as the government seeks to silence criticism amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure.
