Poitras documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

Director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion award for best film for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” at the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Saturday.

 Domenico Stinellis

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras’ epic documentary about photographer Nan Goldin and her activism against the Sackler family and their art connections has been awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Poitras, the American filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Edward Snowden documentary “Citizenfour,” thanked the festival for recognizing that “documentary is cinema” at the ceremony Saturday evening in Venice. Neon is expected to release the film in theaters this fall, and HBO Documentary Films recently acquired it for a television run.

The Associated Press

