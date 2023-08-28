Australia US Aircraft Crash

A MV-22B Osprey is seen coming in to land on the USS America off the coast of Brisbane on June 20. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island on Sunday, killing at least three.

 Darren England - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANBERRA, Australia — A United States Marine Corps aircraft with 23 Marines aboard crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing at least three and critically injuring at least five during a multinational training exercise, officials said.

Three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island and five were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for hospital treatment after the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed around 9:30 a.m., a statement from the Marines said.

