Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine. A surge in fighting on the southern front line is feeding speculation that a Ukrainian counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war.

 Emilio Morenatti

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine claimed to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fueling speculation Tuesday that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is underway. Russia said it inflicted heavy casualties in return.

The clashes took place in Ukraine’s Kherson region, where Moscow’s forces rolled up major gains early in the war.

