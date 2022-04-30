WASHINGTON — The worst possible moment for bringing Trevor Reed home turned out to be the best.
With U.S.-Russian relations at their lowest point in decades, it seemed an improbable time to hope for the release of Reed, a former Marine detained in Russia for almost three years. Yet this week the Biden administration completed the type of transaction it had earlier seemed resistant to, exchanging Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot and convicted drug trafficker serving a 20-year prison sentence in Connecticut.
A series of events and considerations in the last two months helped facilitate the swap, including escalating concerns over Reed’s health, a private Oval Office meeting between his parents and President Joe Biden and a secretive Moscow trip by a former diplomat on the cusp of Russia’s war with Ukraine.
“All those three forced the White House to make a decision that they hadn’t made before,” said Mickey Bergman, vice president at the Richardson Center for Global Engagement.
In Texas, Joey and Paula Reed were worrying that Russia’s war with Ukraine, and resulting tensions with the U.S., could close off communication channels and prevent any common ground for negotiations. During meetings with administration officials in the past year — including with the Justice Department, which prosecuted Yaroshenko — the couple expressed support for a swap but say they weren’t led to think that was a viable option.
“They didn’t say: ‘Oh, we agree with you, that’s a great deal.’” Paula Reed said. “They didn’t say anything like that. They just said: ‘We hear you. Thank you very much.’”
But weeks into the war, the couple did something that got the White House’s attention.
As Biden traveled to Texas to support veterans, the Reeds stood along the motorcade route in hopes of getting meaningful face-time with the president. That didn’t happen, though he did speak by phone with the couple. Later that month, they arrived in Washington and stood with signs near the White House, hoping again to meet with the president.
This time, they were invited into the Oval Office for a sit-down with Biden and other administration officials.
Behind the scenes, Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were raising the cases with the Russians, and Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, was working on the issue.
Hovering in the background was Reed’s health. In March, Reed told his parents he’d been coughing up blood several times a day, had pain in his lung and a broken rib. Last year, he contracted COVID-19. Even on Wednesday, his parents were taken aback by how thin their son looked during video footage of the transfer. They said they expected that he’d need medical care before resuming his daily life in Texas.
Paula Reed told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trevor was getting testing done, and his sister, Taylor, said that his “spirits are bright.”
“He’s telling stories,” she said. “He’s flirting with the nurse staff. It’s great. It’s great to see.”
His health issues also alarmed U.S. officials.
“That, I think, contributed to really ratcheting up the conversations on this issue, getting to a point where we were able to make this arrangement, getting to a point where we were able to turn to some of the logistics of simply getting it done,” a senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing this week.
Left out of any deal were Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges that his family says are fabricated, and Brittney Griner, a WNBA star detained in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed a cannabis derivative.
The Whelan family said in a statement that it was happy about Reed’s release but troubled that their loved one wasn’t part of it.
“Paul has already spent 3 and a quarter years as a Russian hostage,” the statement said. “Is President Biden’s failure to bring Paul home an admission that some cases are too hard to solve? Is the Administration’s piecemeal approach picking low-hanging fruit?”
Richardson, who has helped facilitate multiple releases of American detainees and hostages in recent years, said the Biden team deserves recognition for authorizing this particular swap at a time when U.S.-Russia relations were so low.
“It doesn’t matter who gets credit,” Richardson said, “as long as hostages like Trevor Reed are home.”