APTOPIX Indonesia Soccer Deaths
Women weep after receiving confirmation that their family member is among those killed in soccer riots, at a hospital in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday.

 Dicky Bisinglasi

MALANG, Indonesia — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated.

Attention immediately focused on police crowd-control measures at Saturday night’s match between host Arema C of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya. Witnesses described officers beating them with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds.

