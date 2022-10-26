APTOPIX Britain Politics

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves upon arriving at Downing Street in London on Tuesday after returning from Buckingham Palace, where he was formally appointed to the post by Britain’s King Charles III.

 Frank Augstein - staff, AP

LONDON — Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister this year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

Sunak, who is the U.K.’s first leader of color, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government, as is tradition.

