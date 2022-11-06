There were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing for a $1.6 billion jackpot, which rolls the prize up to $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929 million. The winning numbers were: 69, 53, 45, 56, 28 and red Powerball 20.
Saturday’s jackpot reached a record-breaking $1.6 billion — the world’s largest lottery prize, with an estimated cash value of $782.4 million, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.
“On average, players have been buying about 277,513 tickets at retailers per hour today,” Michigan Lottery officials said.
Saturday’s drawing was the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.
“We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot. What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director.
Powerball officials said with no winner named in Saturday’s drawing, the current jackpot ties the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a winner in California claimed the $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.
Your odds of matching all five numbers plus the red Powerball are approximately 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.
Jackpot winners can either receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. All options are subject to federal and jurisdictional taxes.
Powerball numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. CT. The next Powerball drawing will be tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.