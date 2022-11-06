There were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing for a $1.6 billion jackpot, which rolls the prize up to $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929 million. The winning numbers were: 69, 53, 45, 56, 28 and red Powerball 20.

Saturday’s jackpot reached a record-breaking $1.6 billion — the world’s largest lottery prize, with an estimated cash value of $782.4 million, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

