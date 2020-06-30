Attack on market in Afghanistan kills 23
KABUL, Afghanistan — A car bombing and mortar shells fired at a busy market in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province on Monday killed 23 people, including children, a statement from a provincial governor’s office said.
Both the Taliban and the Afghan military blamed each other for the attack in Sangin district. Details of the reported attack could not be independently confirmed as the area, which is under Taliban control, is remote and inaccessible to reporters.
The statement from the office of the governor, Gen. Mohammad Yasin, did not provide further details and there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.
Venezuela’s Maduro orders EU envoy out
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday ordered the European Union’s ambassador to leave the country, hours after the bloc that’s pushing for a democratic transition hit several officials loyal to the socialist leader with sanctions.
Maduro’s order, given in an address on state television, follows stiff financial measures imposed by the EU against 11 Venezuelans, including Luis Parra, who heads a National Assembly rival to the one headed by opposition leader Juan Guaido.
The measures brought to 36 the total number of Venezuelan officials under European sanctions, which include a travel ban and frozen assets. EU officials said in a statement the sanctions target individuals and do not affect the population in general.