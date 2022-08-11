Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saki after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military air base near Novofedorivka, Crimea, on Tuesday. A string of explosions caused a fire at the military air base in Russian-annexed Crimea, and Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea, amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war.

Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place.

