Tokyo eerily quiet, bracing for worst typhoon in 6 decades
TOKYO — Tokyo and surrounding areas braced for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades, with streets and train stations unusually quiet today as rain poured over the city.
Store shelves were bare after people stocked up on water and food. Nearby beaches had not a surfer in sight, only towering dashing waves.
Typhoon Hagibis, closing in from the Pacific, is expected to bring up to 30 inches of rain in the Tokyo area, including Chiba to the north that had suffered power outages from a typhoon that hit last month, and some buildings remained partly repaired.
Rugby World Cup matches, concerts and other events have been canceled. Flights were grounded and train services halted. Authorities acted quickly, with warnings issued earlier this week, including urging people to stay indoors.
The typhoon that hit the Tokyo region in 1958 left more than 1,200 people dead and a half-million houses flooded.
Thousands of protesters in Haiti loot stores, battle police
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Thousands of protesters clashed with police as they looted stores and tried to break through a barricade leading toward the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Friday in one of the biggest demonstrations in weeks to demand his resignation. The violence came a day after a journalist covering the demonstrations was fatally shot in his car.
A group of motorcycle drivers gunned their engines in front of the police barricade blocking the sole street leading to the upscale Port-au-Prince neighborhood, with one person holding up a dead dog that had been dragged through the streets by a rope. A small group yelled: “Here’s Jovenel!”