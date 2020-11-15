News in your town

Projected prices show boost for crop farmers after years of downward trends

Dubuque City Council to seek solutions for ongoing child care challenges

With massive Dupaco project, other major developments, momentum continues for Millwork District

Dubuque organizations to provide free Thanksgiving meals, seeking volunteers

3 more COVID-19-related deaths in area; 178 cases in Dubuque County

Plans to expand number of police officers in Dubuque schools on hold

Politics: Hinson talks about having COVID-19, laying groundwork for time in D.C.

Pair of West End apartment projects to boost affordable housing in Dubuque

Local law enforcement reports