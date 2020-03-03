News in your town

'I found my calling in Jessie’s murder:' Victim's father talks forgiveness at UW-P

Dubuque council votes to open nearly all city parks to pets

New Platteville speakeasy transports lounge-goers to another era

Police: Man shows gun to 3 women during 'road rage' incident in Dubuque

Dubuque council moves forward with new parking lot, North Cascade project, changes residency requirement

Dubuque solid waste agency eyes new company for biofuel project

Speakers at UD: Pilgrimage in Spain 'opened our eyes'

Volunteers sought for Dubuque Days of Caring event

Woman accused of dealing, delivering meth near Grant County school

Police: 9th person arrested for brawl in Dubuque bar

Authorities: Dubuque County inmate hits deputy in face with urine

Elkader to hold series of visioning focus group sessions Saturday

After spending hundreds of thousands, Board of Health to sell Elizabeth property

9 bobcats killed in Jo Daviess County during recent season

Youth vaping discussion set for March 12 in Clayton County

Preschool program booming in Earlville

Delaware County organization seeks 50-year-old businesses for banquet

Housing, economic development resources forum to occur at SW Tech

Crawford County clerk will not seek reelection

Jackson County Fairgrounds to host indoor garage sale

$455,000 creek restoration project set for summer in Dyersville

Gilligan: Comics change leaning toward 'Between Friends'

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cougars on prowl for another state title

More than the Score: Clancy, Bettcher to meet for Jr. Big 10 championship

College basketball: Former Dubuque standout finds new way to contribute to UNI success

Chomping through town: 'Baby Shark Live!' to swim into Five Flags Center as part of spring tour

College basketball: UW-P men, Loras women secure tournament berths

Ask Amy: Family reunion reveals some dirty business

Concert preview: The Clauson Family Music Show coming to Ohnward

Bell Tower Theater to hold auditions for high school musical, 'We Will Rock You'

Grant Wood lecture at Dubuque Museum of Art

Spring break art camp at Dubuque Museum of Art

Geography quiz

New on DVD

Television Q&A

Dow surges 5% on hopes for central bank help on the economy

Jonah Goldberg: Bernie still giving way too much credit to authoritarianism

Letter: Keep arts and culture vibrant in Dubuque

Letter: Trump has been good for America

YOUR HOROSCOPE: March 3

Correction

Feds seeks 10 years for 2 Chicago cops in bogus raids case