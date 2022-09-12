2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

 Mark Terrill

LOS ANGELES — The HBO drama "Succession" and comedy "Ted Lasso" took top honors at the Emmy Awards in a ceremony that spread its awards between repeat winners and also honored several first-timers.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for "Euphoria."

