Biden Veterans
President Joe Biden signs the PACT Act of 2022 during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington.

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, whose elder son Beau died of cancer years after deploying to Iraq, signed legislation on Wednesday expanding federal health care services for millions of veterans who served at military bases where toxic smoke billowed from huge “burn pits.”

“We owe you,” Biden said. “You’re the backbone. You’re the steel. You’re the sinew. You’re the very fiber that makes this country what it is.”

