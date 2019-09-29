Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. The shopping center is in Cockeysville.
Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said four people were stabbed at a liquor store and the fifth at a noodle restaurant. She didn’t know if the victims were workers or customers.
She said the man was shot at an intersection near the mall.
Wind, snow blast Montana
HELENA, Mont. — Strong winds and heavy snow caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as a storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls reported that 16 inches of snow had fallen near Marias Pass just south of Glacier National Park by early Saturday afternoon. The area was expected to see up to 4 feet by the time the storm winds down tonight, said meteorologist Megan Syner. Following the storm, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s.