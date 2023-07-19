House Oversight
IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley (left) and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler are sworn in at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — House Republicans raised unsubstantiated allegations Wednesday against President Joe Biden over his family’s finances as they summoned IRS whistleblowers to testify publicly for the first time about claims the Justice Department improperly interfered with a tax investigation into Biden’s son Hunter.

Lawmakers heard from the two IRS agents assigned to the Hunter Biden case, which looked into his failure to pay taxes, for six hours of what was often grueling back-and-forth testimony. The hearing came after the president’s son pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor tax charges in what Republicans have derided as a “sweetheart” deal.

