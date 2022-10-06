Mississippi River Low Water
Barges idle while waiting for passage in the Mississippi River near Vicksburg, Miss., on Tuesday.

 Thomas Berner

The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.

Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight “groundings” of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.

