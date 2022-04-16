Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market

DETROIT — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America’s auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more.
The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else.
The most affluent buyers keep plunking down big money for new vehicles, including the least fuel-efficient among them — trucks, SUVS, large sedans.
As for the rest of America, millions are feeling increasingly priced out of the new-vehicle market. They are competing instead for a shrunken supply of used autos, especially smaller, less-expensive ones that consume less fuel. The higher cost of gasoline has only intensified their urge to keep costs down.
They are people like Natalia Ponce De Leon, of North Palm Beach, Fla. She had been leasing a Toyota Tacoma pickup she acquired as new four years ago and had been using for her custom drapery business. When it was time to replace it recently, she didn’t even consider a new vehicle.
Instead, she settled on a 9-year-old vehicle with 14,000 miles on it — a Toyota RAV4, a small SUV, that she bought at Earl Stewart Toyota in North Palm Beach. Though it cost her $23,000 to buy the SUV and pay off the remainder of her lease, Ponce De Leon is happy with her decision. For just under $400 a month for six years, she said, she has a vehicle that’s easier to drive than her old pickup yet spacious enough to carry a 6-foot ladder for her business.
Best of all, with gasoline having scaled to $4 a gallon nationally, she’s enjoying superior fuel efficiency.
“I’m thinking I’m going to save, per month, between $100 and $200,” Ponce De Leon said — money that she plans to spend for online marketing to help grow her business.
The new-vehicle market is another story entirely. Among all purchases of new autos last month, nearly 79% were trucks and SUVs. A decade ago, that proportion was just 52%.
And that’s despite a whopping 22% jump in the average price of a new car since the pandemic struck two years ago — to more than $46,000, as of December.
Based on March prices and interest rates, the monthly payment on an average new vehicle would be $691 — far beyond the reach of what a household with a median gross income of $65,732 should spend, according to calculations by Cox Automotive and Moody’s.
Not so for many of the wealthier-than-average buyers who now dominate the new-vehicle market.
“Those that can afford it are still buying what they want,” said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting for LMC Automotive, a consulting firm.
Prices for both new and used vehicles have finally begun to fall or level off. From February to March, average prices for used cars and trucks actually fell nearly 4%.
That might suggest that people have had it and won’t keep paying inflated prices, said Ivan Drury, a senior manager at the Edmunds.com auto site. Automakers have even begun to raise discounts on pickup trucks.
“They might have tapped out of consumers that pay any price to get what they want,” Drury said.