APTOPIX George Santos Criminal Charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., on Wednesday. Santos pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.

 Seth Wenig

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. George Santos, infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

Afterward, he said he wouldn’t drop his reelection bid and defied calls to resign.

