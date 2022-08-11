ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fear of attacks that had rippled through Muslim communities nationwide after the fatal shootings of four men in New Mexico gave way to shock and sadness when it turned out the suspect in the killings was himself a Muslim.
Muhammad Syed, 51, of Albuquerque, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles from his Albuquerque home. The Afghan immigrant denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city and its small Muslim community.
In court documents, in fact, he told police that he was so unnerved by the slayings that he was driving to Houston to find a new home for his family.
But investigators say they have ample evidence to prove his guilt, though they have yet to uncover the motive. The first ambush-style shooting happened in November and was followed by three more between July 26 and Aug. 5, all in Albuquerque.
According to the criminal complaint, police determined that bullet casings found in Syed’s vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used in two of the killings and that casings found at the crime scenes were linked to guns found at Syed’s home and in his vehicle.
Of the more than 200 tips police received, it was one from the Muslim community that led them to the Syed family, authorities said, noting that Syed knew the victims and “an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings.”
The news of Syed’s arrest stunned Muslims in Albuquerque.
“I wanted a little closure for the community, as we saw it going out of hand and people were really panicking, but, I’ll be honest with you, I was shocked,” said Samia Assed, a community organizer and member of the Islamic Center of New Mexico.
“I was angry, frustrated,” Assed said, adding that she did not want “these heinous crimes to be in any way, in any capacity used to divide a community.” But she also said that the Muslim community in New Mexico is “going to have a more united front.”
Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion to detain Syed without bond pending trial.
“He is a very dangerous person, and the only way to protect the community is to hold the defendant in custody,” they said.
Authorities seized a 9 mm handgun from his vehicle and found an AK-47-style rifle and a pistol of the same caliber at the family home while serving a search warrant, according to court documents, which indicate the weapons were legally purchased last month. Syed bought the rifle, and his son Shaheen Syed purchased the pistol, at a local gun shop.
On Wednesday, Shaheen Syed was charged by federal prosecutors with providing a false Florida address when he bought two rifles last year. He has denied any role in the killings and has not been charged in connection with them.
Muhammad Syed has lived in the United States for about five years, police said. When interviewed by detectives, Syed spoke through a Pashto interpreter and said he had been with the special forces in Afghanistan and fought against the Taliban, the criminal complaint said.
Police say they are looking at a number of possible motives. When asked at a news conference Tuesday if Syed, a Sunni Muslim, was angry that his daughter married a Shiite Muslim, Deputy Police Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock did not respond directly. He said “motives are still being explored fully to understand what they are.”
