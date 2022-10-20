SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Tuesday’s debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status.
After a rough-and-tumble encounter Oct. 6 in which Bailey and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker spent time tossing claims and counterclaims of “liar” at the other, the second and final Nexstar-sponsored debate continued the less-than-stately decorum while breaking little new ground with three weeks before the Nov. 8 election.
One area where Bailey pushed further than before was suggesting that crime has worsened in Chicago partly because of lax enforcement of undocumented immigration and the sanctuary city status Chicago has adopted which has made it a target in recent weeks for Texas to ship out asylum-seekers, in the U.S. legally, because of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s dispute with President Joe Biden.
“We need to deal with our southern border and we need to get that under control and stop the inflow of illegal activity because what that is bringing, it’s bringing gang violence, it’s bringing sex trafficking, it’s bringing drug trafficking,” Bailey said. “It’s a mess.”
Despite talking over each other regularly, neither Pritzker nor the moderators pressed Bailey on that statement.
Bailey, a 56-year-old state senator and farmer from the southern Illinois town of Xenia, 96 miles east of St. Louis, has like many Republicans nationally this fall pounded crime in campaigns. Bailey has fielded criticism for his oft-criticized nickname for Chicago, “hellhole.” The Republican on Tuesday proposed a new moniker.
“I’m gonna call it ‘Pritzkerville’ because every one of Gov. Pritzker’s extreme policies are destroying the city,” Bailey said. “Out-of-control crime, devastated education, the fact that corporations are packing up and leaving every day. Pritzkerville fits nicely because Gov. Pritzker, it’s time for him to own it.”
Pritzker blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for a rise in crime in Chicago and nationally. When asked about last weekend’s 31 shooting victims, with eight deaths, despite the investments he’s boasted, the 57-year-old billionaire equity investor and philanthropist from Chicago went on defense.
“I’m the first governor in literally nine years to fund the gang crime witness-protection program, because we need to fight against gangs ...,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker is favored for a second term and Bailey isn’t in the same stratosphere in terms of campaign cash. At the end of the Sept. 30 quarterly reporting period, Pritzker had $42.3 million on hand after raising $80.8 million during the period and spending $38.5 million.
Bailey reported $767,000 in the bank after raising $2 million during the period and spending $1.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.