Election 2022 Illinois Governor Debate
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (left) and Republican gubernatorial challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey participate in the Illinois Governor’s Debate at the WGN9 studios in Chicago on Tuesday.

 Charles Rex Arbogast

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Tuesday’s debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status.

After a rough-and-tumble encounter Oct. 6 in which Bailey and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker spent time tossing claims and counterclaims of “liar” at the other, the second and final Nexstar-sponsored debate continued the less-than-stately decorum while breaking little new ground with three weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

