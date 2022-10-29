When Rihanna makes a comeback, she does not skimp on the work.
The “Work” and “Umbrella” hit-maker, who welcomed her first child last spring with embattled rapper artist ASAP Rocky, not only teased fans with new music Wednesday, she’s also curated a star-studded lineup for her “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” fashion show, which will stream live on Prime Video on Nov. 9.
Broadway star and newly minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” will be among those walking in the fashion show, along with “Empire” alum Taraji P. Henson,”Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, “Black Panther” actor Winston Duke, “black-ish” actor Marsai Martin, “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris, model-actor Cara Delevingne, drag queen Kornbread, singer Ángela Aguilar, actor and dancer Taylour Paige and comedians Lilly Singh and Rickey Thompson.
Other models include TikTok stars Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch, as well as supermodels Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Precious Lee and Zach Miko, among others, Prime Video said in a Tuesday statement.
Musicians Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell are also set to perform at the event, for which Rihanna served as an executive producer and creative director.
“Now in its fourth consecutive year, the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles,” Prime Video said, describing the event as “a seductive fashion fever dream.”
The size-inclusive collection features bras, underwear, sleepwear and loungewear. It will be available for purchase at the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage X Fenty on the same day the fashion show airs.
The nine-time Grammy Award winner also sent her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday when she released a snippet for long-awaited new music six years after she released her last studio album, “Anti.” The billionaire entertainer dubbed the project “Lift Me Up” and announced that it would be dropping Friday, just a few weeks before the fashion show and months ahead of her headlining performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12.
“Lift Me Up” is the lead single from the soundtrack to Marvel’s “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” due in theaters on Nov. 11.
