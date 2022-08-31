Water Woes Mississippi
Rajwinder Singh, a gas station/convenience store owner, pats into place the 15 cases of drinking water he purchased from a Kroger grocery store into his vehicle on Tuesday in Jackson, Miss. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because recent flooding worsened problems in one of two water-treatment plants.

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use.

Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems.

