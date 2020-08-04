News in your town

Dubuque City Council poised to consider mask mandate in spite of governor's refusal

TH EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 2,300 Dubuque public school students to start year online-only

MLB cancels Field of Dreams matchup, but local officials look forward to hosting game next year

2 summer concerts postponed until 2021 at Dubuque casino

Police: Dubuquer attacked man with baseball bat, causing serious injuries

While Dubuque County Fair attendance falls due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers consider event a 'success'

Dubuque council OKs agreement for $10 million Millwork District project, other measures

Dubuque County adds 16 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; 1 death in Jones County

Local education initiative honored for work identifying trauma impact on academics

Delaware County to hold second 'dairy box distribution'

Dubuque man linked to marijuana ring sentenced to probation

Sunnycrest employee tests positive for COVID-19, but possibly exposed residents negative

Drive-up event to receive masks, other school supplies to be held Friday in Dubuque

City of Lancaster awarded 4 grants for park improvements

Applications available for Jackson County Habitat for Humanity home

Dyersville receives grant to help pave, relocate portion of Heritage Trail

Mineral Point to conduct smoke testing of sanitary sewers

Galena receives $1.6 million loan for water main replacement

State announces $688,000 in grants for Jo Daviess County

Corrections

Prep baseball: Mustangs top all-district selections

Auto racing: Bruening’s pit stop nets win

Dubuque Area Junior Tour to conclude 2nd summer season today

'Called to Be Creative': Local author's book invites readers to ignite their artistic spark

Ask Amy: Family survivor doesn’t want to talk about it

Audio reviews

As U.S. milk sales rise amid pandemic, Got milk? ads return

Business news in brief

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 4

Afghan forces retake prison after deadly attack by IS group

Carolinas brace for storm surge, floods, as Isaias nears

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast

Spain's new wave of infections hits young, middle-aged

Local markets

John Hume, who worked to end N. Ireland violence, dies at 83

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Vehicle malfunction sparks Southern California wildfire

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Prosecutor seeking Trump's taxes cites probe of his business

Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany

House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays