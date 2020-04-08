News in your town

Local lawn, garden experts offer 7 tips for projects while home during pandemic

Direct care worker at Dubuque nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County; Clayton County's total increases

Eastern Iowa leaders prepare for start of spring road construction season

Dyersville council OKs application, local match for grant for iconic building

Manchester nurse, businesses team up to 'pay it forward' during outbreak

$1.7 million raised for Maquoketa center, but city officials hesitant on contribution

New recycling options for glass in Dubuque

Dubuque parking fees, Jule bus fares won't be collected through May 31

1 injured when vehicle hits bridge in Lafayette County

Dressing for dinner: Local families combat quarantine through themed family meal time

USHL: Still a special season for Fighting Saints

Iowa deadline extended for appealing assessed property value

Former Dubuque lawmaker installs 'food hut' in front yard to assist low-income families during pandemic

Disaster recovery fund has provided $160,000 for local COVID-19 response

Ask Amy: Sandwich issue brings Costanza to mind

Spice up salmon with this roasted recipe

Community Easter Sunday service to take place

St. Luke's to offer Good Friday service online

Our opinion: States must prepare for disrupted elections

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 8

PENDING: Spring happenings at Maquoketa Art Experience

Program to highlight emerging garden food trends

2nd annual Miners Ball set for April 18

Births

Sports briefs: NHL commish says regular season may not be completed

3 fatally stabbed, suspect killed by deputy at rest stop

Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world

Trudy Rubin: Question for Trump: Where is the testing data we need to curb coronavirus and get back to work?

Navy boss resigns amid uproar over firing of ship captain

A stock rally fizzles out on Wall Street; oil prices plunge

Almanac

Cardinal Pell welcomes court's dismissal of abuse conviction

Daughter's boyfriend charged in killings of doctor, husband

Trump gets win in executions case, but more litigation ahead

College basketball: Hawkeyes' Garza wins Abdul-Jabbar Award

Court drops rape, other charges against megachurch leader

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Making up your mind about the right way to do hand-washing

Local markets

Ex-MLB player finishes medical school, primes to fight virus

Trump removes IG on $2.2T rescue package

NYC virus deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks