Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — died Thursday at the age of 54.

 Barry Brecheisen - invision linkable, Invision

WEST HILLS, Calif. — Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

