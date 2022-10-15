School Shooting Florida
Buy Now

Judge Elizabeth Scherer (left) speaks to Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann (center) and capital defense attorney Casey Secor at the end of a hearing Friday regarding possible jury misconduct.

 Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday to release the name of the juror making the allegation to the Broward Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.