Charlottesville Confederate statue vandalized again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalized again, this time with graffiti saying, “Impeach Trump.”
News outlets report that the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was also spray-painted Thursday night with “This is Racist.”
Tarps were put over the graffiti and city officials expect a clean-up effort to start Monday. The statue was vandalized earlier this year with an expletive directed at President Donald Trump.
White nationalists seized on a city plan to remove the statue and flocked there in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly. The city’s efforts to remove the statue have been prevented by a judge amid ongoing litigation.
Police: Airman shot himself after being shot by officer
ABILENE, Texas — An airman from an Air Force base in Texas shot himself and died after a police officer shot him during an armed confrontation, police said.
Abilene police officers found the airman at a home on the city’s south side early Saturday after officials at nearby Dyess Air Force Base reported that the man was harming himself, Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge said at a morning news conference.
After officers knocked on the door, the airman came out of the house with a rifle and handgun, Standridge said. The airman repeatedly pointed the rifle at the officers, who’d formed a perimeter around the home, and was shot by a SWAT supervisor as he appeared to take aim at police. The airman then crawled into some bushes where he shot himself, the chief said. The airman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Standridge did not name the officer or airman, who he said may have been motivated by the fallout from an October car crash. The airman had “despondency issues” because he was being investigated for drunk driving, the chief said.
Suit claims Boy Scouts overlooked leader’s alleged abuse
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Boy Scouts of America is facing another lawsuit in a wave of litigation over allegations of sexual abuse.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that two men filed a federal suit in Little Rock on Wednesday, accusing the organization of concealing “negligence and fraud.”
The men claim they were sexually abused on scouting trips in Arkansas in 1979 and 1980, when they were between 9 and 11, by a leader whom the Boy Scouts had deemed “ineligible” to volunteer with boys following accusations of sexual abuse in Georgia two years earlier.
The suit claims the Boy Scouts did not report the leader to police in either state. The youth organization did not immediately comment on the suit Saturday.