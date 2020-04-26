Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
DALLAS — A 36-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump, prosecutors said.
Mickael Gedlu was sentenced Friday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox’s office in Dallas. He pleaded guilty in December to making threats against Trump.
According to plea documents, Gedlu admitted he threatened Trump’s life on social media, stating on YouTube: “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.”
Prosecutors said the U.S. Secret Service conducted the investigation with the assistance of Dallas police.
Deputies: Man made bomb threat to avoid work
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Florida construction worker called in a bomb threat to a water treatment facility to get off work, authorities said.
Richard Hamilton, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with making a bomb threat, the Palm Beach Post reported.
More than 20 people evacuated Wellington’s water treatment plant shortly after the threatening 911 call around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Hamilton had been working with a construction crew at the facility and later told deputies that he made the threat because he was having a bad day and didn’t want to work.