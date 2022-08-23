MULBERRY, Ark. — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground.

The governor said the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights division planned to conduct an investigation separate from state police.

