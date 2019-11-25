News in your town

Biz Buzz: New shop opens in Dyersville; sports gambling extends to new local market; update on Dubuque Sonic

Sensory-friendly Santa gives special needs children an experience to remember in Dubuque

25th annual Reflections in Park kicks off this week in Dubuque

Girl Scouts chill out at 'Frozen' event

New facilitator working to gauge brain health needs of children in Dubuque, surrounding counties

Manchester chosen as pilot community in workforce study

TH Volleyball Coach of the Year: Megan Scherrman (Western Dubuque)

Online survey collecting input on Asbury's popular Music in the Park

City of Prairie du Chien extends offer to purchase mall

Clarence Page: Elizabeth Warren puts brakes on ‘Medicare for All’ for good reason: She listened to what people actually want

Nabhan: Environmental extremism becoming deadly; Dubuque should reject it

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Body & Soul to host pair of workshops

Letter: Harris' health care plan ambitious, realistic

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 25

Mack, Robinson lead Bears to 19-14 win over Giants

49ers start 3-game gauntlet with 37-8 win over Packers

UNI to host San Diego in football playoff opener

Pope in Japan says world must rethink reliance on nuke power

Charity offers clothing, food, toys for Iowa foster families

Supreme Court says Ginsburg released from hospital

Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible

News in brief

13 killed in 1 of ‘worst’ days of protest in southern Iraq

Report: Review details effort to justify Ukraine decision

Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson’s record at AMAs

Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

Almanac

USHL: Fighting Saints sweep weekend against top teams in West

Suspect in custody in shooting death of Alabama sheriff

Will Netanyahu's party stick with him? Senior leaders quiet

Iowa overwhelms Cal Poly

Novartis to buy The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion

Iowa wrestlers stick ISU

What's happening

As internet restored, Iran protest videos show chaos

Duncan rallies to win PGA Tour's RSM Classic

Pro-democracy candidates advance in key Hong Kong elections

Births

Egypt: Independent media outlet says police raided its HQ

Johnson's goal remains Brexit now