KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler, who oversaw a period of rapid expansion in the 1970s and whose name adorns the city’s downtown airport, has died at age 96.

Wheeler was the Kansas City mayor for two terms, from 1971 to 1979, helping spearhead development of Kemper Arena, the Bartle Hall convention center and the University of Missouri-Kansas City medical school at Hospital Hill.

The Associated Press

