WASHINGTON — A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines has stoked anger and frustration among patients, and U.S. officials are weighing unprecedented legal action to speed a replacement effort that is set to drag into next year.
Sound-dampening foam in the pressurized breathing machines can break down over time, leading users to potentially inhale tiny black particles or hazardous chemicals while they sleep, manufacturer Philips warned in June 2021.
Philips initially estimated it could repair or replace the units within a year. But with the recall expanding to more than 5 million devices worldwide, the Dutch company now says the effort will stretch into 2023.
That’s left many patients to choose between using a potentially harmful device or trying risky remedies, including removing the foam themselves, buying second-hand machines online or simply going without the therapy.
The devices are called continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines. They force air through a mask to keep passageways open during sleep.
Untreated sleep apnea can cause people to stop breathing hundreds of times per night, leading to dangerous drowsiness and increased heart attack risk. The problem is more common in men than women, with estimates ranging from 10% to 30% of adults affected.
Most patients are better off using a recalled device because the risks of untreated sleep apnea still outweigh the potential harms of the disintegrating foam, physicians say. But doctors have been hard pressed to help patients find new machines, which generally cost between $500 and $1,000, and were already in short supply due to supply chain problems.
The recalled devices include Dreamstation and SystemOne CPAP models and several other Philips machines, including Trilogy ventilators.
Last March, the FDA took the rare step of ordering Philips to expand its communication effort, including “clearer information about the health risks of its products.” Regulators estimated then that only half of U.S. consumers affected had registered with the company.
The agency hadn’t issued such an order in decades.
In a statement, Philips said ongoing testing on the recalled devices is “encouraging” and shows low levels of particles and chemical byproducts emitted by its leading brand of machine. Philips said its initial communication about the dangers posed by the foam was “a worst-case scenario for the possible health risks.” The deterioration appears to worsen with unauthorized cleaning methods, the company noted.
The FDA has received more than 70,000 reports of problems attributed to the devices, including pneumonia, infection, headache and cancer. Such reports aren’t independently confirmed and can’t prove a causal connection. They can be filed by manufacturers, patients, physicians or attorneys.
