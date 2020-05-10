News in your town

7 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 in Clayton

Dubuque area retailers welcome customers back into stores

Tri-state residents share fondest memories of their moms

Pandemic produces summer of uncertainty for local teens looking for work

Dubuque Education Association names Teacher of the Year finalists

Road and lane closures planned for Central Avenue area in downtown Dubuque

Week in review: Notable local stories from last 7 days

Politics: Iowa lawmakers prepare for a lighter state purse, due to pandemic

Hourly staff still getting paid in most tri-state area schools

Tech Q&A: Photo sharing is complicated by privacy issues

More than the Score: Erickson still hosting charity golf outing this summer

Mother's Day: Wahlert swim coach Snyder excited to coach her daughter this season

Mother's Day: Coach Amy Haldeman shares golf knowledge with daughter Haley at WD

Ask Amy: Gay servicemember worries about family bond

Fischer: Here's to a mom like no other

Try these affordable designer hacks

Plumber: Look into a modern bathroom mirror

House of the Week: Lovely bungalow design with a great, great room

Keimig: Add Asian, Pacific Islander voices to your list

Bruce’s History Lesson: My favorite poet

Grammar Guy: You’ve got some ‘splaining to do

Positively Speaking: Finding your joy wherever you are

What's it Worth on eBay? Extra, extra read all about it

Your horoscope

On the list

Best-sellers

Concerts

Our opinion: Dubuque Marshallese community needs support

Jones: Failure to bail out the postal service will lead to voter suppression

For small business lending program, a few hits, some misses

UW-Madison students re-create campus life online

Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87

Kyle Larson returns to racing in World of Outlaws event

Reopenings bring new cases in S. Korea, virus fears in Italy

Births

Facebook names first 20 members of its new oversight board

Polar vortex brings rare May snow, low temps to Northeast

Report: Gas tax revenue drop could delay road, rail projects

TH Sports Coming Events

U.S. approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results

Georgia man's killing raises echoes of racial terror