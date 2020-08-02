News in your town

TH analysis: More than 550 local employers land at least $150,000 through federal program

Dairy show attracts new exhibitors to Dubuque County Fair

Industry leader: Greyhound racing in Dubuque 'almost certain' to end in next 2 years

First Western Dubuque superintendent dies at age 91

18 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2-week positivity rate of 13%

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19

Hartig Drug to offer free COVID-19 testing through 7 locations

TH asks: What big idea would you like to see Dubuque pursue?