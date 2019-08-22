STARKE, Fla. — Gary Ray Bowles, a serial killer who preyed on older gay men during an eight-month spree that left six dead, was executed by lethal injection Thursday at Florida State Prison.
The sentence was carried out at 10:58 p.m., according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Bowles received the death penalty for the November 1994 murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach. Hinton was Bowles' sixth and final known victim in a series of killings in an eight-month span in 1994 that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor and won him the nickname the "I-95 killer."
It began in Daytona Beach with the murder of John Hardy Roberts. In between, there were victims in Rockville, Maryland; Savannah, Georgia; Atlanta; and Nassau County, Florida. In each case, Bowles had a signature: He stuffed the victims' throats with objects — towels, rags, toilet paper, dirt, leaves and even a sex toy.
Investigators say if he hadn't been caught, he would have kept on killing.
"He probably enjoyed it after a while," said Thomas Youngman, a Daytona Beach detective assigned to the Roberts murder. "Why do you kill people after the first one? The first one could be a mistake, maybe. But then the second, all right, I'll maybe give you that. But the third, fourth fifth and sixth? When do you stop?"
It wasn't hard for Daytona Beach police to figure out who killed Roberts, the first victim in March 1994: Bowles left a probation document at the scene and also was caught on an ATM camera trying to withdraw money from Roberts' account. What proved more difficult was capturing him, something they were unable to do until after five other men in three states had been slain.