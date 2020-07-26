News in your town

16 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 7 more in Clayton County

Class of 2020: Lessons learned over years of interviewing 20 students

Class of 2020: With high school over, local students look ahead to bright futures

2 men arrested following assault in Dubuque's Lower Main area

Politics: After second quarter, Iowa candidates plan for fundraising through continued pandemic

Appeals court again denies relief request from man convicted of Dubuque killing

Landlines in Bellevue down since Monday night

First Responders Appreciation Day at Field of Dreams supports good cause

Safety net removed: Expiration of extra $600 benefit adds to economic uncertainty

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Prep volleyball: Haley Zenner takes over Senior program

USHL: Young stars shine in Fighting Saints main camp

Western Dubuque to induct 5 into Athletic Hall of Fame

UW-Platteville to induct 4 into Athletic Hall of Fame

Moser athletes earn recognition

TH Sports Coming Events

Tech Q&A

Closer to home: Some choose staying put over vacationing this summer

Ask Amy: Marrying couple may have to dis-invite guests

Today's Moment of Frivolity: A tale of a cabinet

Christian: The wonder and joy of a 3-year-old

Design Recipes: Ideas for the perfect outdoor home office

Style at Home: Pretty fabric pairings, Part 2

Plumber: Fresh idea for bathroom odor control

House of the Week: Stunning Exterior

What's it Worth on eBay? The throne of the past

Book review: 'Jeopardy!' host Trebek searches for answers in book

Bruce’s History Lesson: A Nobel Peace Prize for a noble recipient

Living with Children: Worried about headbanging

On the list

Your horoscope

Concerts

Grimm: Insular living a catalyst of bigotry

Our opinion: Community must seek answers to sustain cemeteries

Medical Associates announces new hire

Best Buy hikes minimum wage to $15, sales up 15% since reopening stores

As restaurants endure economic losses, others feel pain, too

MercyOne Dubuque named a Top 100 Hospital