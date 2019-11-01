Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
OXFORD, Ind. — An Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck had apparently kept snakes at the residence, which was filled with about 140 snakes and outfitted for a collection of the reptiles, police said Thursday.
Laura Hurst, 36, was found unresponsive Wednesday night on the floor of a home in the northern Indiana town of Oxford, with the snake wrapped loosely around her neck, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.
The person who found the Battle Ground, Ind., woman removed the reticulated python from her neck, but medics were unable to revive her, Riley said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
“She appears to have been strangled by the snake,” Riley told the Journal & Courier. “We do not know that for a fact until after the autopsy.”
Judge declines to delay South Dakota execution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota judge has denied a state inmate’s request to delay his execution over the drug to be used.
Charles Rhines argues that pentobarbital does not act quickly enough to comply with state law.
But Circuit Judge Jon Sogn rejected that argument Thursday, writing in a 23-page order that when the drug is used in lethal doses it operates “virtually the same” as other drugs that Rhines had cited. And Sogn wrote that it may even work more quickly.
Rhines’ execution is scheduled for next week, but officials have not released the exact date.
The 63-year-old Rhines killed a 22-year-old doughnut shop employee, Donnivan Schaeffer, who interrupted him during a burglary.
Virginia mom charged with murder in 2-year-old son’s death
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia woman whose 2-year-old son was found in a trash incinerator has been charged with murder in his death.
Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell told a news conference on Thursday that 34-year-old Julia Leanna Tomlin also will be charged with unlawfully disposing of Noah Tomlin’s body.
Bell said skull fractures found on the toddler’s body indicates a level of force so severe it was as if the child had fallen several stories from a building.