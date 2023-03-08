Abortion Texas
Anna Zargarian, one of five plaintiffs in Zurawski v. State of Texas, speaks in front of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday as the Center for Reproductive Rights and the plaintiffs announced their lawsuit, which asks for clarity in Texas law as to when abortions can be provided.

 Sara Diggins

AUSTIN, Texas — Five women who said they were denied abortions even when pregnancy endangered their lives are suing Texas over its abortion ban, the latest legal fight against state restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit filed Monday in state court said the Texas law, one of the strictest in the country, is creating confusion among doctors, who are turning away some pregnant women experiencing health complications because they fear repercussions.

