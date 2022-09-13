List of Emmy Award winners include Michael Keaton and 'SNL'

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Abbott Elementary” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 Mark Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart were repeat winners at the Emmy Awards on Monday as the ceremony also honored several first-time winners, including Lizzo, Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary.”

“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said Zendaya, a two-time winner for “Euphoria,” the drama series about teens and their tough coming-of-age.

