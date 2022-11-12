As far back as he can remember, Sylvester Stallone always wanted to be a gangster.

“It’s always been kind of a fantasy since I was rejected to be one of the 200 extras who basically stood behind a wedding cake in ‘The Godfather,’ “ the actor told TV critics during a recent virtual news conference. “Since 1970, I’ve been trying to get in gangster films, and it just never happened. But good things come to those who wait.”

