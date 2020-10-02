News in your town

Cooper homers, Sanchez dominates as Marlins knock out Cubs

Russian journalist sets self on fire, dies near police HQ

Activists seek justice on anniversary of Khashoggi killing

Due to COVID-19 cases, Darlington High School to temporarily close, students going to virtual learning

White House: Trump going to military hospital for a 'few days'

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Trump's Wisconsin stops off, GOP moves ahead attacking masks

Local man, 1 of last survivors of USS Indianapolis attack, dies at 96