Severe Flooding Kentucky

A neighborhood is flooded after heavy rains passed the area on Wednesday in Mayfield, Ky., where thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MAYFIELD, Ky. — High- water rescue crews pulled people from flooded homes and vehicles Wednesday in Kentucky, where waves of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and watches.

Meanwhile, a search continued for two children swept away after torrential rains in the northeastern United States.

Recommended for you