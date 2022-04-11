“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates Sunday. Paramount’s PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend’s other major newcomer, Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which faltered in theaters.
“Sonic 2” brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character, and opened in 4,234 locations. It even surpassed its predecessor’s first weekend, as “Sonic the Hedgehog” opened over the Presidents Day holiday weekend in February 2020 with $58 million in its first three days.
“The normal pattern domestically is that sequels slide a little bit,” said Chris Aronson, the president of domestic distribution for Paramount. “But we certainly bucked that trend.”
For a sequel to open 22% above the first, Aronson added, is “quite remarkable.”
“Sonic 2” got mixed to positive reviews from critics, and audiences were even more enthusiastic. They gave the CG/live-action hybrid a strong “A” CinemaScore.
Meanwhile, “Ambulance” got off to a bumpy start in its first weekend. With an estimated $8.7 million in grosses, it opened behind Sony’s “Morbius,” down 74% in weekend two, and “The Lost City.” Bay’s nail-biter about a botched bank robbery was released by Universal and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González.