Congress Budget
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats celebrate after signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday.

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections.

The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television.

