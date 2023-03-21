Opioid Crisis Penalties

People whose family members have died from fentanyl overdose stand at a committee meeting on Jan. 19 in Columbia, S.C.

 James Pollard - staff, AP

RENO, Nev. — State lawmakers nationwide are responding to the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history by pushing harsher penalties for possessing fentanyl and other powerful lab-made opioids that are connected to about 70,000 deaths a year.

Imposing longer prison sentences for possessing smaller amounts of drugs represents a shift in states that in recent years have rolled back drug possession penalties. Proponents of tougher penalties say this crisis is different and that, in most places, the stiffer sentences are intended to punish drug dealers, not just users.

